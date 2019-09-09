Wendy Williams is seeing ''many men'' following her divorce.

The talk show host has opened up about her love life following her split from her husband Kevin Hunter, amid allegations he had a baby with another woman.

Asked if she was still dating on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', she said: ''I see many men. The youngest would be, like, 48. The oldest would be 65.''

Meanwhile, Wendy previously admitted it was fathering a child with another woman that was the last straw for her in her split from Kevin.

She said: ''Infidelity is one thing, a full baby is a whole other topic. It's now time for me to move on with my life ... I'm not changing Pampers, I want to be pampered! If we don't laugh, then we'll cry. So, I've learned how to, from my mother, how to make lemons into lemonade. What am I supposed to do? Stay in the house and cry all day?''

However, despite the circumstances surrounding the breakdown of their 21-year marriage, Wendy insisted Kevin isn't a ''bad man'' and she won't publicly criticise him for the sake of their 19-year-old son, Kevin Jr.

She said: ''I save that for when I get back to my bachelorette pad. ...You know what, it's not just about young Kevin, it's about ... Kevin's not a bad man. Big Kevin. He's not a bad man, you know? But you just can't throw away 25 years and then start talking about, recklessly about the other person. Otherwise, what does that say about you? I chose him and he chose me.''