Wendy Williams is putting herself ''first''.

The 53-year-old talk show host took a three-week hiatus from hosting 'The Wendy Williams Show' last month, due to complications with her overactive thyroid and autoimmune disease Graves - which she was diagnosed 19 years ago - and during that time she's learned to make herself and her health and well-being her top priority.

She told 'Good Morning America': ''We, as women, particularly if -- we have families, you know, we're taking care of children, we're taking care of, you know, home, our husbands, we take care of everybody but ourselves.

''And it's really unfortunate. And that -- that is something that has no socioeconomic thing to it.

''No matter what -- no matter what the woman's status is, it seems like we're all in the same boat. I'm not doing that anymore.

''Wendy first.''

Doctors ordered Wendy to take three weeks of vacation to rest following her battle with her overactive thyroid - which occurs when there is too much of the thyroid hormone in the body - and Graves disease, which also affects the thyroid.

The host said at the time: ''My thyroid has been totally cattywampus. I feel like there are birds swimming around my head ... Constantly high. But not high. My doctor has prescribed, are you ready? Three weeks of vacation. I was p***ed. Encore performances, really?''

Wendy is back to work and says she is feeling ''100 per cent'' better than she did before she took a break.

She told PEOPLE magazine: ''I feel a hundred percent better than I was a few months ago. I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it.

''It came from me neglecting my six month endocrinology appointment. I have Graves disease and hyperthyroid. If you have one you don't necessarily have to have the other, but I have both, and I was diagnosed with both 19 years ago.''

Wendy will be joined by Dr. Oz on Monday's (19.03.18) episode and she's hoping she'll be able to learn more about Graves.