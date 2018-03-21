Wendy Williams' husband was there with her ''every step'' of the way during her health battle.

The 53-year-old talk show host took a three-week hiatus from hosting 'The Wendy Williams Show' due to complications with her overactive thyroid and autoimmune disease Graves - which she was diagnosed with 19 years ago - and now she is back, she is grateful to her husband Kevin Hunter for being there for her throughout it all.

She told Good Morning America: ''My husband was extremely concerned. He's not just my husband, he's my business partner, one of the executive producers on the show and he's also my manager. He and I are glued at the hip. He was with me every step. For him, seeing me go through all of this, it's really been trying on him. I've been concerned about him. I'm like, 'Don't worry about me!'''

Around 20 minutes into her first show on Monday (19.03.18), Wendy broke down in tears as she thanked people for their ''understanding''.

She said: ''Thank you for understanding and being my special people. I do the show but there are hundreds of people who are the show, and they don't get the credit they deserve. So, thank you to everyone. I am optimum right now.''

And Wendy is adamant to put herself ''first''.

She said: ''We, as women, particularly if - we have families, you know, we're taking care of children, we're taking care of, you know, home, our husbands, we take care of everybody but ourselves. And it's really unfortunate. And that - that is something that has no socioeconomic thing to it. No matter what - no matter what the woman's status is, it seems like we're all in the same boat. I'm not doing that anymore. Wendy first.''