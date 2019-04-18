Wendy Williams' estranged husband has officially left 'The Wendy Williams Show'.

The 54-year-old talk show host filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter last week after 21 years of marriage, and after negotiating a payment package in exchange for stepping down as an executive producer on her eponymously titled talk show, it has now been revealed he has officially left the show.

A spokesperson for the programme told TMZ: ''Kevin Hunter is no longer an executive producer on 'The Wendy Williams Show.'''

The move to axe him from the show comes after it was claimed he wasn't fighting the divorce but was hoping to collect a huge settlement in exchange for leaving his job, as well as stepping down as a part-owner of his estranged wife's production company, which co-produces the show.

Although Kevin has now left 'The Wendy Williams Show', his exit deal is far from over, and he and Wendy are continuing to discuss the terms of his departure and their divorce behind closed doors.

It was previously reported the deal could take some time to construct, as the former couple - who have 18-year-old son Kevin Jr. together - have a lot of shared assets in both their personal and professional lives.

Kevin is believed to want their huge fortune to be distributed equally because he has been a part of his wife's career since the beginning and they have both played an active role in accumulating success over the years.

Meanwhile, Kevin recently admitted he is ''not proud'' of his recent behaviour, though he didn't confirm speculation he had been unfaithful.

He said in a statement: ''I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologise to my wife, my family and her amazing fans.

''I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.''

The producer insisted he is working on his sobriety and vowed to always stand by Wendy - who has been living in a sober house - both professionally and personally.

He continued: ''28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn't realise that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world.

''I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally.

''No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.

''I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.''