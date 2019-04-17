Wendy Williams is reportedly firing her estranged husband Kevin Hunter as her manager.

The 54-year-old talk show host filed for divorce from her spouse, who executive produces her eponymously titled show, last week after 21 years, and according to a source she has also decided to cut ties with the father of her 18-year-old son Kevin Jr. professionally.

This comes following reports he had been unfaithful and fathered a child with another woman

An insider told PEOPLE.com: ''She's not taking him back. He's being fired as her manager and she lawyered up big time.''

Kevin has admitted he is ''not proud'' of his recent behaviour.

He said in a statement: ''I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologise to my wife, my family and her amazing fans.

''I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.''

The producer insisted he is working on his sobriety and vowed to always stand by Wendy - who has been living in a sober house - both professionally and personally.

He continued: ''28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn't realise that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world.

''I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally.

''No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.

''I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.''

Meanwhile, Wendy, who has a history with substance abuse, is preparing to move out of the sober house and recently vowed to remain committed to her recovery and to be ''better'' and ''stronger'' for herself and her son.

She said: ''Addressing my sobriety, my addiction, head-on has really helped me sort out every single compartment of my life.

''I have a commitment to me and my son to come out of here better, stronger and faster than ever.''

Addressing her show, she added: ''And by the way, I will still commit. You will forget about my business any moment now.

''And then I commit that the motto of this show will always be, 'Their business is our business.'''