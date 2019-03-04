Wendy Williams is ''doing swell'', after taking an extended break from her talk show.

The 55-year-old presenter returned to helm her eponymously titled chat show on Monday (04.02.19) for the first time since December, after she took a break to ''focus on her personal and physical wellbeing'' following a shoulder fracture and later complications with her Graves' disease.

And speaking on her return to the show, Wendy insisted she is doing much better, and thanked her fans for waiting patiently for her to come back.

Speaking on 'The Wendy Williams Show', she said: ''How you doing? I'm doing better now so let's get started! Thank you. I missed you too. Honestly, I didn't know what to expect when I hit the block today. I didn't know whether you would wait for me if you would understand. Thank you so much for waiting for us.

''I am happy to tell you I am doing swell. I'm at home and taking my thyroid meds and meditating and believe me, I am going to the gym seven days a week for two hours a day. Mother has not gained a pound!''

Wendy went on to explain what had happened to her during her break, and said her doctors had to change her medication for Graves' disease - which is an autoimmune illness that affects the thyroid - after she started having ''issues'' toward the end of her two week break over Christmas.

She added: ''What happened was, we were only supposed to be off for two weeks for Christmas vacation. Towards the end of the two weeks I was starting to feel thyroid issues. If you don't know about them, it's a lifetime thing. They can really screw you over. So, they are adjusting my thyroid meds and the eyeballs are attached to the thyroid, which is my Graves' disease, and I always have equilibrium issues with my vertigo. I'm the kind of patient, if I cough, I am thinking, 'I am dying. I know I've gotten to that point.'''

The television personality first took time off at the beginning of December after fracturing her shoulder, and although she was due to return on January 14, she later pushed the date back to January 21.

But before she could make her return, she announced it would be extended further as she was experiencing ''complications'' with her Graves' disease.