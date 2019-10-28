According to Wendell Pierce, he warned the Duchess of Sussex that dating Prince Harry would change her life ''forever''.
The 55-year-old actor starred alongside the former actress - who was previously known as Meghan Markle - on the hit TV series 'Suits', and Wendell has revealed he tried to warn the Duchess of the perils of dating royalty.
The star - who played Robert Zane in the show - told BBC Radio 4's 'Desert Island Discs': ''When we had the final scenes I said: 'Listen, your world is going to be forever changed, and no matter where you are, you can always know that you have a friend in me'.
''That was the last time I got to speak to her - and it was great.''
Although they haven't spoken in recent years, Wendell still has fond memories of working with the 38-year-old Duchess, who married Prince Harry in 2018.
He shared: ''It was great. She's a really good actress and was always sweet, always kind.''
Earlier this month, the Duchess' former agent accused her of being ''naive'' about the pressures of royal life.
Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne thinks the ex-'Suits' actress was ignorant to the pressures and scrutiny that come with being a member of the British royal family.
Gina said: ''She was naive. I still think that now.''
The Duchess and Gina actually had lunch hours before the actress' first date with Prince Harry in 2016.
Gina - who has not worked with Meghan since October 2017 - recalled the Duchess telling her about her planned date with the Prince.
She said: ''She whispered it so quietly I had to ask her to repeat it.
''I couldn't believe what I was hearing but I think she could barely believe it either. We were both extremely excited.''
