Wayne Rooney performed with Westlife at his wedding.

The DC United footballer - who married wife Coleen in front of families and friends 11 years ago - is a huge fan of the 'World of Our Own' hitmakers, and his partner had booked the boy band as a surprise for her man on their special day.

Kian Egan - who is in the group alongside Shane Filan, Mark Feehily and Nicky Byrne - told the Mirror Online: ''Wayne Rooney's wedding was probably the biggest private gig we've ever done.

''The funniest thing about that was we all thought we were being hired by Wayne for Coleen and when we got to the wedding she came in and said hello to us and was like, 'Wayne doesn't know you're here, so he's going to lose his life when you walk out'.

''We said, 'We thought we were here for you' and she was like, 'No he's the Westlife fan'. That was hilarious and when we came out he lost his life and we pulled him up on stage and did a song with him.''

Kian revealed the wedding was a boozy affair as the band ''got absolutely smashed with the whole family'', and he said Wayne - who can ''hold a tune'' - ''tried his best'' to sing along to Westlife's hits.

Last month, the sportsman and his wife both paid tribute to each other to mark their 11th anniversary.

Coleen shared a touching black and white snap of the loved up couple, and she said despite ''ups and downs'' in their relationship, she loves him.

She wrote: ''11 years married!! Happy anniversary @waynerooney. It's been a journey ...Ups and downs, highs and lows..but you know what...I love you x''

Meanwhile, Wayne posted a photo of them on their wedding day holding glasses of bubbly as he shared a sweet message of his own.

He said: ''Happy Anniversary @coleen_rooney. 11 years today! Love you girl''