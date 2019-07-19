The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne will collaborate with Miley Cyrus again.

The 58-year-old musician previously teamed up with Miley when she lent her vocals to Flaming Lips track 'Oczy Mlody' in 2017, and Wayne has now said she's likely to feature on more songs in the future, because her close friendship with his wife Katy Weaver - with whom he has a one-month-old son - means they often spend time together.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, he said: ''Her best friend is my wife, there's a lot of time spent together. They can be gallivanting around town or whatever, and I could be in the studio getting something together.

''At the end of the night she could run in for an hour and we'd do two or three tracks. I loved that way of working, there was enthusiasm and joy involved.

''We are still great friends, I'm always making a record. I mean, I always have three or four things happening at the same time. I think she knew that.

''If we're going to be friends and hang out together, we're going to end up making a record. That's just what I do.''

Wayne's comments come after he said last year he wanted to make a vinyl out of the 'Malibu' hitmaker's pee.

The rocker helped produce Miley's 2015 project 'Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz', and said he wanted the next album of hers he worked on to be made of a mixture of the star's urine and glitter.

Wayne - whose band used beer and human blood for their records - said: ''You can't really up the ante too much from human blood, but maybe when the beer is your own beer - the beer was made especially for the Flaming Lips and has our influence in its taste and colour.

''That's not as insane as having a little bit of Erykah Badu, and Chris Martin's blood in your records. Probably not as insane as that, but still pretty great.

''The next record we were talking about releasing was the Miley Cyrus and the Dead Petz record. We'd get a good amount of Miley's pee and mix it with some glitter and put that in. I think that would up the ante. Don't you?''