Warwick Davis wants to appear in the 'Fantastic Beasts' films, suggesting that he would ''love a chance'' to dip into that world.
Warwick Davis wants to appear in the 'Fantastic Beasts' films.
The 49-year-old actor featured in all eight 'Harry Potter' films and would ''love the chance'' to be part of the spin-off series, which is set in the same wizarding world.
Warwick told the Daily Express newspaper: ''I'd love a chance to do it, it just hasn't cropped up.
''I'd love to be able to dip into that side of the wizarding world. Of course there are many characters in there and it would be nice if I was able to play.''
The 'Willow' star admits it is up to 'Harry Potter' creator J.K. Rowling - who pens the scripts to the new movie series - to include him in the franchise again, something Warwick claims could happen as his character, Professor Filius Flitwick, has the potential to crossover into other stories.
He said: ''There's certain crossovers as well. So, characters that I've already played could cross over into those stories.
''It's up to J.K. Rowling, really. I'll have a word when I next see her.''
Warwick, 49, also revealed that a script was misplaced during the production of one of the 'Harry Potter' films, much like when John Boyega accidentally lost his script for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', which was then put on eBay.
Warwick - who worked with John on 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and 2017's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' - said: ''On one of the 'Harry Potter' films once, a script got left in a taxi.
''It was a real script and there was a bit of a scramble around to reunite that script with is owner, who will remain anonymous.''
Warwick admits filmmakers now take extreme measures to prevent spoilers from being leaked from these types of blockbusters.
The actor - who first starred in 'Star Wars' as Ewok Wicket in 'Episode VI: Return of the Jedi' back in 1983 - explained: ''On 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', the scripts were actually delivered on a tablet and the tablet had a special security code.
''You had a certain amount of time to read the script and then it would shut the tablet off and you wouldn't be able to access it again and then somebody would come and collect that from you.
''The way it was presented on screen you couldn't even photograph the screen because it wouldn't photograph. Not that I tried, but I was told that. It really feels like MI5 stuff, James Bond stuff. It self-destructs.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a standalone Star Wars film which acts as...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
We still have a rather long wait before the release of Rogue One: A Star...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Solidly entertaining Christmas movies are so rare that when one comes along it feels like...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
'Twas nights before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring. until...
Jack is a young farmhand working for the King. One day, he comes across small...