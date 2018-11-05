Warwick Davis won't star in another horror movie until his son is 18.

The 48-year-old actor has a cult following amongst fans of the genre thanks to his starring role as the titular evil character in the six 'Leprechaun' movies - which began in 1993 and featured a young Jennifer Aniston making her film debut.

Although Warwick loved making those movies he made a decision to step away from those types of projects as he viewed their potential impact differently when he became a parent to his daughter Annabelle, 21, and son Harrison, 15, his children with wife Samantha Davis.

But once his youngest child reaches adulthood he will consider those parts again.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''You know what we did six 'Leprechaun' films and around Halloween people always watch them and love them. Horror is an interesting medium, I think it's different when you have kids, you look at horror in a slightly different way. Since I finished the 'Leprechaun' films I had kids and I see the world through their eyes and to be in a horror movie right now is probably not quite right, I will wait until my son turns 18 and then I'll do some horror again.''

Warwick is never short of big screen roles and has appeared in multiple 'Star Wars' movies, first playing Ewok Wicket in 'Episode VI: Return of the Jedi' back in 1983.

The British star also appeared in several 'Harry Potter' installments but is yet to be offered a role in the 'Fantastic Beasts' spin-offs but he's ready and waiting for a call from creator J.K. Rowling.

He said: ''I haven't been asked to be in the 'Fantastic Beasts' films - yet! I do enjoy the magical world of 'Harry Potter' and I'm always available!''