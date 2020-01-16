Warwick Davis loves revisiting old characters because ''all of the hard work is done''.

The 'Willow' star has reprised numerous roles over his career, including Weazel in 'Star Wars' and the self-titled part in the 'Leprechaun' movies, and he enjoys taking on the same role again because he can have ''a bit more fun'' each time.

He said: ''I love revisiting characters because all of the hard work is done by then. You understand how that character lives and breathes.

''Stepping back in is relatively easy, you're just expanding on what you already know.

''I've done it with Weazel in 'Solo', going back to that character you go, 'OK, I know a bit about this guy.'

''And doing sequels, like when we did 'Leprechaun' 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 ... each time was just re-visiting an old friend and getting to play a little more.

''And you can have a bit more fun because it becomes so much like second nature as well.''

While Davis has starred in some huge movies over the years, such as all eight of the 'Harry Potter' films, he admits appearing in big motion pictures is ''quite daunting'' initially, but he focuses on the ''very small moment'' of his own scenes.

He added to ComingSoon.net: ''Initially, it feels quite daunting because you have hundreds of people involved, huge sets and you're in all this makeup.

''Ultimately, it all boils down to the same thing - it's all about a moment in front of a camera with a director and perhaps some other cast members, but it's all focused in on that very small moment.

''However big the production is, it's always the same outcome; it's always about that moment in front of the camera. I've learned that over the years as well.

''And once you get down to that, then it feels very similar working on whatever production you're working on.''

And Davis would love to join the wizarding world again by appearing in some 'Fantastic Beasts' films, a spin-off of the 'Harry Potter' series.

He recently said: ''I'd love a chance to do it, it just hasn't cropped up.

''I'd love to be able to dip into that side of the wizarding world. Of course there are many characters in there and it would be nice if I was able to play.''