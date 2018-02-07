Warwick Davis says it's ''always a delight'' to be asked to be in a 'Star Wars' movie.

The 47-year-old first starred as Ewok Wicket in 'Episode VI: Return of the Jedi' back in 1983, and since has starred in four movies in the hit sci-fi franchise including 1999's 'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace', 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and 2017's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', and is set to appear in the spin-off 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.

But despite the latest movie 'The Last Jedi' having a mixed reaction from fans and critics alike, Davis said he will always love 'Star Wars' and will always be open to taking on roles in the franchise.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, Davis said: ''I had a cameo in the casino sequence [in 'The Last Jedi'] - it's always a delight to be asked.

''I wasn't aware it had divided opinion but all movies divide opinion - some people will like it, some people won't. I'll always love 'Star Wars'. It's a piece of entertainment, it's not about making political statements. It's just there for people to enjoy. You go in there and are supposed to lose yourself in the world the director has created. 'Star Wars' has always been a great example of that - it's pure escapism and you can forget the 21st century for a couple of hours. That was George Lucas's philosophy with 'Star Wars' - to make a fun adventure.''

Davis was announced by Ron Howard to be joining 'Solo' after the film's director subtly revealed the actor will appear in the hotly-anticipated movie in a currently unspecified part.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, the movie's director Ron Howard wrote: ''Glad you are asking for one! I directed @WarwickADavis for the 1st time in 30 years today. It made me happy. (sic)''

And Davis was also full of praise for Ron, adding on his own social media account: ''Reminded me what a wonderful experience #Willow was, made so by your expert direction & friendship. After 30yrs, you've still got the magic! (sic)''

The film - starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo - hits cinemas this May.