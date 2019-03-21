Warwick Davis' wife Samantha, father-in-law and his two children, Annabel, 21, and 16-year-old Harrison, had cameo roles in 'Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows - Part Two', the final film in the wizarding franchise.
Warwick Davis' family had cameo roles in 'Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows - Part Two'.
The 49-year-old actor plays both the goblin Griphook and Charms teacher Professor Flitwick in the magic franchise and he has revealed that his wife Samantha, father-in-law and two children, Annabel, 21, and 16-year-old Harrison, appeared in a scene at the Gringotts Wizarding Bank in the final film in the franchise, based on J.K. Rowling's books.
Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour - The Making of 'Harry Potter', he said: ''The last time I was here, the room was filled with 60 goblins. Some of them my own family namely my wife, father-in-law and kids Annabel and Harrison all played goblins. [So coming back] I think about the fun times we had.
''If you watch 'Deathly Hallows Part 2', you'll see Annabel and Harrison cross the wide shot of Gringotts the first time you come in for the doors in that film.''
Warwick went on to explain that as a veteran 'Harry Potter' cast member Griphook was his favourite character to portray as it's ''lovely to play a baddie''.
He said: ''It's lovely to play a baddie, to have an impact like a baddie does in a film. It's always who an audience remembers ... and who we're strangely drawn to. They're so fun to play because you're doing things you'd never do as a person. I'm nothing like Griphook, hopefully.''
The star added that he is ''delighted'' that Gringotts was included in the Studio Tour and said that while playing the goblin bankteller he spent ''a lot of time'' in the impressive interior.
He said: ''It's so exciting to be back inside Gringotts Wizarding Bank after so many years. I spent a lot of time here as Griphook and it's great to see the Studio Tour bring the original set back to life.
''I know visitors will love discovering the details of the goblin prosthetics and the Lestrange vault for themselves and there are more exciting additions to be revealed.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a standalone Star Wars film which acts as...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
We still have a rather long wait before the release of Rogue One: A Star...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Solidly entertaining Christmas movies are so rare that when one comes along it feels like...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
'Twas nights before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring. until...
Jack is a young farmhand working for the King. One day, he comes across small...