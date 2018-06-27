Warwick Davis went through a ''tough time'' after losing two children when they inherited both forms of dwarfism he and his wife Samantha carry.
The 'Star Wars' actor is father to Annabelle, 21, and Harrison, 15, whom he has with his spouse Samantha, but has revealed that before their daughter was born they'd suffered the devastating loss of two children, one of whom survived for nine days before tragically passing away.
Warwick said: ''Prior to Annabelle and Harrison we had a baby boy, Lloyd, who inherited both our conditions ... and that is something that proves fatal. It's something that a baby won't survive. But Lloyd he lived for survived for nine days, but yeah he was beautiful ... but it was a tough time. And yeah, we had a stillborn too.''
The 48-year-old actor was born with a rare condition called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SED), in which the bone endings fail to form, whilst his wife Samantha has a different form of dwarfism called achondroplasia.
Annabelle and Harrison both inherited SED, but did not inherit their mother's condition, unlike baby Lloyd.
However, despite the two losses proving heartbreaking for the couple, Warwick insists they weren't driven apart by the disaster.
Speaking during appearance with Bear Grylls on Tuesday's (26.06.18) 'Bear's Mission with Warwick Davis', the 'Harry Potter' actor said: ''That kind of stuff it just makes you stronger [as a couple].''
Warwick's heartbreaking confession comes after he revealed in 2015 that his condition is becoming progressively worse as he gets older.
He said at the time: ''Well, as you get older, it gets worse.
''Your joints, for a start. My hips are dislocated, so they're sitting out here. Very painful knees. I had surgery on my feet when I was very young. There's a risk of retinal detachment, but I know the signs now. And then, yeah, you wake up, the alarm goes, it takes a good half hour to get moving ... Imagine the worst flu you've had, every day - it's like that.''
