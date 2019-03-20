Warwick Davis is delighted that Gringotts Wizarding Bank is part of Warner Bros. Studio Tour - The Making of 'Harry Potter'.

The 49-year-old actor played both Professor Filius Flitwick and Griphook in the film franchise, and it was in the latter role as the goblin bankteller that he spent ''a lot of time'' in the impressive interior.

Speaking at the reveal of the original Gringotts Wizarding Bank at Warner Bros Studio Tour London, he said: ''It's so exciting to be back inside Gringotts Wizarding Bank after so many years.

''I spent a lot of time here as Griphook and it's great to see the Studio Tour bring the original set back to life.

''I know visitors will love discovering the details of the goblin prosthetics and the Lestrange vault for themselves and there are more exciting additions to be revealed.''

The new addition to the magical studio tour - which opens to the public on April 6 - proved popular with Warwick and his former co-stars James and Oliver Phelps, who played twins Fred and George Weasley on the big screen.

Starting with the grand banking hall - lined with marble pillars and decorated with three crystal chandeliers - the new set is another fantastic chance to step into the world of 'Harry Potter'.

From set design and prosthetics to concept art and prop making, the new area - which also features the Lestrange Vault - will give visisters an exciting insight into the goblin-run bank, which is the Studio Tour's biggest addition to date.