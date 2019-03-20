Warwick Davis is delighted that Gringotts Wizarding Bank is part of Warner Bros. Studio Tour - The Making of 'Harry Potter' after spending a lot of time on the set himself.
Warwick Davis is delighted that Gringotts Wizarding Bank is part of Warner Bros. Studio Tour - The Making of 'Harry Potter'.
The 49-year-old actor played both Professor Filius Flitwick and Griphook in the film franchise, and it was in the latter role as the goblin bankteller that he spent ''a lot of time'' in the impressive interior.
Speaking at the reveal of the original Gringotts Wizarding Bank at Warner Bros Studio Tour London, he said: ''It's so exciting to be back inside Gringotts Wizarding Bank after so many years.
''I spent a lot of time here as Griphook and it's great to see the Studio Tour bring the original set back to life.
''I know visitors will love discovering the details of the goblin prosthetics and the Lestrange vault for themselves and there are more exciting additions to be revealed.''
The new addition to the magical studio tour - which opens to the public on April 6 - proved popular with Warwick and his former co-stars James and Oliver Phelps, who played twins Fred and George Weasley on the big screen.
Starting with the grand banking hall - lined with marble pillars and decorated with three crystal chandeliers - the new set is another fantastic chance to step into the world of 'Harry Potter'.
From set design and prosthetics to concept art and prop making, the new area - which also features the Lestrange Vault - will give visisters an exciting insight into the goblin-run bank, which is the Studio Tour's biggest addition to date.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a standalone Star Wars film which acts as...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
We still have a rather long wait before the release of Rogue One: A Star...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Solidly entertaining Christmas movies are so rare that when one comes along it feels like...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
'Twas nights before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring. until...
Jack is a young farmhand working for the King. One day, he comes across small...