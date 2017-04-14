Warren Beatty says the Oscars Best Picture mix-up was ''chaos''.

The 79-year-old actor and his 'Bonnie & Clyde' co-star Faye Dunaway, 76, were given the wrong envelope at the Academy Awards earlier this year, leading Faye to mistakenly announce 'La La Land' as the winner, instead of 'Moonlight', and Warren admitted the mix-up left everyone in a panic.

He told chat show host Graham Norton: ''I guess you could say it was chaos.''

However, when asked if he believed everyone was talking about the embarrassing moment, Warren said: ''No, that's not true. People talk about themselves!''

Meanwhile, Graham also quizzed the former lothario about reports he and Jack Nicholson had a tunnel to the Playboy mansion in Los Angeles during their wild youth.

He said: ''No, it's not true. To build a tunnel from Jack's place all the way to Hefner's would have cost a billion dollars!''

And he laughed off reports he has slept with 13,000 women, saying: ''That was a busy month! You'd have to live a long time to do that.''

Meanwhile, Oscars producer Michael De Luca previously called Warren the ''unsung hero'' of Oscars night.

Referring to when Warren hesitated and showed Faye the card with the winner's name, he said: ''I actually think Warren Beatty is the unsung hero here, completely heroic. I think he was showing her [Dunaway] the card, like, 'hey are you seeing what I'm seeing? I think a mistake's been made here.' To me, they are heroes and completely in the clear.''