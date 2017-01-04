Warren Beatty has paid tribute to ''loveable'' Carrie Fisher .

The 79-year-old actor's first encounter with the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' star - who passed away in December following a heart attack at the age of 60 - was when they starred alongside each other in 1975 comedy 'Shampoo', and Beatty says it is a ''big loss'' to the movie business.

Speaking at the Palm Springs Film Festival, where Carrie was remembered, he said: ''I loved her, her first movie she did with us and she is a very lovable person and very brilliant person in so many ways. Big loss, big loss.''

The Hollywood legend attended the annual awards ceremony with his wife, Annette Bening, who gushed about her spouse.

During their join interview with 'Extra', she said: ''Certainly, meeting my husband when we did 'Bugsy' together, that was a turning point. That was a big moment for me and us.''

And Warren - who got married to the 58-year-old actress in 1992 - agreed that is was ''THE moment'' of their life.

The 'Rules Don't Apply' star - who has children Stephen, 24, Benjamin, 22, Isabel, 19, and Ella, 16, with his wife - was full of praise of Annette's forthcoming flick '20th Century Women'.

He gushed: ''I think she's the best, the movie is terrific, she's terrific in it and I'm in awe of her as an actress.''

Meanwhile, back in 2015, Carrie recalled her mother Debbie Reynolds - who passed away on December 28 aged 84, just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died - told her to tone down her flirting on-screen with Beatty in 'Shampoo'.

At the time, she said: ''Bad memories [stay with you] when you get older, and if you do LSD - not that I did, but my mom told me what happened when you did, so I didn't/

''One movie which came about by accident was 'Shampoo' ... I became Lee Grant's daughter, who sleeps with Warren Beatty - underage, everything.

''There was a bad word said [in the script] and my mother ... Can I say a bad word, you guys? I was supposed to say, 'Wanna f***? in the movie, and my mother asked if I could say, 'Wanna screw? Instead.

''My mother was against very bad language.

''I remember that my mother once said 'That f***er said the f-word to me.''