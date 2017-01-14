Screenwriter Alan Surgal has died, aged 100.
The writer passed away on 3 January (17) at his home in Beverly Hills, California.
Surgal was best known for writing the script for Arthur Penn's 1965 film Mickey One, which starred Warren Beatty.
He began his career writing for nightclub comedians and radio, and subsequently started working in TV.
In addition to his writing career, he produced TV movies The Two Lives of Carol Letner, The Great Cash Giveaway Getaway, and Secrets of Three Hungry Wives.
Warren Beatty writes, directs and stars in the new movie Rules Don't Apply. Marla Mabrey...
You know, I've seen Network before, and it's a much better film.Bulworth is, in the...
Past-their-prime actors don't die -- they pick up studio paychecks for hack projects like Town...