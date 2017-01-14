The writer passed away on 3 January (17) at his home in Beverly Hills, California.

Surgal was best known for writing the script for Arthur Penn's 1965 film Mickey One, which starred Warren Beatty.

He began his career writing for nightclub comedians and radio, and subsequently started working in TV.

In addition to his writing career, he produced TV movies The Two Lives of Carol Letner, The Great Cash Giveaway Getaway, and Secrets of Three Hungry Wives.