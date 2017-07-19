The 'JusTIfied' actor Walton Goggins has joined 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' in a current unspecified role.
Walton Goggins has joined the cast of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'.
The 45-year-old actor has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming sequel to the hit blockbuster 'Ant-Man', but his role has not been specified yet, Deadline report, but he sealed the deal ahead of production in Atlanta later this month.
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are set to return as the titular superheroes after Rudd dons the shrinking suit in 'Avengers: Infinity War' alongside the other Avengers including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) among others.
Michael Douglas is to reprise his role as the original Ant-Man Hank Pym in the Peyton Reed-directed movie as well as Michael Pena as Luis and T.I. as Dave.
Newcomers Hannah John-Kamen from 'Black Mirror' will also play an unspecified role along with Randall Park as Jimmy Woo.
John-Karmen has starred in the likes of Steven Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' and recently completed filming on upcoming 'Tomb Raider' reboot with Alicia Vikander along with Goggins.
The original movie is based on Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) who recruits the talents of Scott Lang (Rudd), a master thief just released from prison.
He is transformed into Ant-Man after being given Pym's suit and receiving training that allows him to fully utilise the suit's capabilities that as well as shrinking him down allow him to control real ants.
Rudd first appeared as the size-changing superhero in the 2015 movie and then reprised his role in the blockbuster 'Captain America: Civil War'.
Rudd is writing the script alongside Gabriel Ferrari and Kevin Feige is producing.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp' is expected to be released in cinemas on July 6, 2018.
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
Thomas is an artist who's lost his way. Seeking solace he goes into the desert...
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...
Mike's current life revolves around his girlfriend, a healthy amount of weed and his job...
Tarantino takes an unusually comical approach to a provocative topic, and the result is as...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
After the events of the first film, which saw them take on an organisation called...
David and Amy Sumner are a happily married couple who live in L.A., when Amy's...
Jake Lonergan is a wanted criminal but when he awakes in the middle of nowhere...
Stylish direction and an above-average cast help lift this noisy action sequel above the fray....
When a group of mercenaries, yakuza, convicts and one disgraced doctor find themselves stranded on...
"Shanghai Noon" is a Jackie Chan flick set in the Old West. If that inventive...