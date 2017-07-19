Walton Goggins has joined the cast of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'.

The 45-year-old actor has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming sequel to the hit blockbuster 'Ant-Man', but his role has not been specified yet, Deadline report, but he sealed the deal ahead of production in Atlanta later this month.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are set to return as the titular superheroes after Rudd dons the shrinking suit in 'Avengers: Infinity War' alongside the other Avengers including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) among others.

Michael Douglas is to reprise his role as the original Ant-Man Hank Pym in the Peyton Reed-directed movie as well as Michael Pena as Luis and T.I. as Dave.

Newcomers Hannah John-Kamen from 'Black Mirror' will also play an unspecified role along with Randall Park as Jimmy Woo.

John-Karmen has starred in the likes of Steven Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' and recently completed filming on upcoming 'Tomb Raider' reboot with Alicia Vikander along with Goggins.

The original movie is based on Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) who recruits the talents of Scott Lang (Rudd), a master thief just released from prison.

He is transformed into Ant-Man after being given Pym's suit and receiving training that allows him to fully utilise the suit's capabilities that as well as shrinking him down allow him to control real ants.

Rudd first appeared as the size-changing superhero in the 2015 movie and then reprised his role in the blockbuster 'Captain America: Civil War'.

Rudd is writing the script alongside Gabriel Ferrari and Kevin Feige is producing.

'Ant-Man and the Wasp' is expected to be released in cinemas on July 6, 2018.