Steely Dan co-founder WALTER BECKER has died aged 67.

The guitarist - who helped to form the jazz-flavoured band alongside Donald Fagen when they were both studying at Bard College in New York - passed away on Sunday (03.09.17), according to his personal website, which did not disclose the cause of death.

The band produced seven albums between 1972 and 1980 and are remembered for their hits such as 'Do it Again', 'Rikki Don't Lose That Number' and 'Deacon Blues'.

The latter single featured on their 1977 album 'Aja', which sold more than 5 million copies and is widely regarded as being their best-ever record.

The band split following 1980's 'Gaucho' album, but reformed 20 years later to make the Grammy-winning 'Two Against Nature'.

In July, Becker missed two Steely Dan concert due to poor health.

And Fagen has already paid a glowing tribute to his long-time musical partner.

In a statement, he said: ''Walter Becker was smart as a whip, an excellent guitarist and a great songwriter. He was cynical about human nature, including his own, and hysterically funny.''

Fagen also confirmed he plans to continue to ''keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band''.

Tributes to the musician have already started pouring in, with Mark Ronson saying Becker was ''one half of the team I aspire to every time I sit down at a piano''.

Ryan Adams tweeted: ''Walter Becker, you changed my life with music. You are so loved

Straight to the stars.... My friend (sic)''

Elsewhere, hip-hop star Talib Kweli wrote on Twitter: ''Damn. About to listen to Steely Dan all day. Thank you Mr. Becker for a lifetime of great music. De La Soul introduced me to Steely Dan when they sampled this beautiful piece of music. Peg. RIPWalterBecker. (sic)''