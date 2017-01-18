The No Hands star, who has previously expressed his opposition to the Republican politician, was performing at the Georgia Theatre in Athens when he spotted a member of the crowd holding up the customised shirt and asked for the clothing to be passed to the stage.

In video footage of the incident, Waka can be seen leaning forward to grab the top, before pulling down his pants and pressing the jersey against his exposed backside to show the audience exactly how he feels about the incoming leader, who will take over from President Barack Obama after his inauguration on Friday (20Jan17).

He is then featured throwing the garment to the ground, as the crowd cheers, and shouts, "F**k Donald Trump!".