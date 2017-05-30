'Narcos' Wagner Moura sent Noel Gallagher a special birthday message.

The 40-year-old actor - who played drugs baron Pablo Escobar in the Netflix series - was impressed when he heard about Noel's cocaine and Narcos themed 50th birthday bash and sent him a video message with his best wishes.

He said: ''Happy birthday. I saw your invite for your 50th. It's really impressive.

''You look much more like Pablo Escobar than I do. I'm a big fan of yours. To celebrate, I thought I would show you something I think you will love. Happy birthday.''

Wagner then shared a number of pictures of Escobar with Noel's head replacing the drugs baron's.

Meanwhile, Noel's brother Liam, 44, recently blasted the star's risky theme, saying he is ''asking'' to be shut down by law enforcement.

He said: ''Who the f**k in there rite mind broadcasts there having a cocaine themed party that's asking for a tug anyways as you were LG x (sic)''

Liam also claimed Noel - who he often compares to a potato - hadn't even invited his ''own mother'' to his party, after seeing invites, shared on Instagram by Noel's wife Sara McDonald.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Re potatoes 50th he's not invited none of his family not even his own mother says a lot about the man and his part planner pair of w***ers (sic)''

However, he did later reach out to his estranged brother to wish him happy birthday.

He tweeted: ''Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x (sic)''