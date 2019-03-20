Wade Robson has no ''moral authority'' to decide whether people should stop listening to Michael Jackson in the wake of the 'Leaving Neverland' documentary.

The 36-year-old dancer appears in the documentary alongside James Safechuck and they have both accused the late singer of sexually abusing them after befriending them when they were children, but whilst Wade has stopped listening to Michael's music, he doesn't think he should decided if other people do or not.

Speaking to TMZ, he said: ''I don't have any moral authority to make a judgement for everyone else on that. I don't listen to his music because I have a personal experience with it. But that's everyone's individual choice. [I hope the documentary] will question in general who it is that we're worshipping and why.''

It comes after Taj Jackson admits his uncle Michael would have been left in tears over the allegations made against him in the 'Leaving Neverland' documentary.

Defending Michael, the 45-year-old singer said: ''I think it's temporary in terms of the stain. First of all I believe the truth will come out. It might take some time. There's been cases when someone has been labelled something and then 10 years later you find out the truth ... He would've said, 'No, not Wade, please not Wade'. But it's happened to him before, people betraying him. People that we thought were stand-up people have stolen from him, have sold stories on him ... They can say it's not about money but they are up for appeal and I think if they can get enough backlash or public opinion they're in a good position.''

The Michael Jackson estate has denied the allegations and has branded both accusers ''perjurers'' and ''admitted liars''.