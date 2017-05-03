W. Earl Brown has confirmed the script for the 'Deadwood' movie has been finished.

The 53-year-old actor, who played Dan Dority in HBO's TV movie, told his followers on Twitter that he has seen and read the story for the film which is an adaption of the series that ran from 2004 to 2006.

On Twitter the actor wrote: ''I've read the 'Deadwood' film script. It's stunning. (sic)''

Brown also revealed reading the 126 page script was both ''thrilling'' and ''heartbreaking''.

He said: ''I've read, of had Dave (Milch, the creator) read to me, sections of it over the last two years. I now have the completed version ... While it may lack the physical heft of olde, it's emotional and philosophical heft is gargantuan ... The hour and half it took me to read was f***ing thrilling and f***ing heartbreaking. (sic)''

Earlier this year, HBO reaffirmed its interest in making the movie with the president of the company Casey Bloys confirmed 'Deadwood' creator David Milch was still working on the script which is now completed.

Last month, Milch told TVLine that ''a two-hour movie script has been delivered to HBO, saying: ''If they don't deliver a finished product, blame them.''

The Ian McShane-starring series, set in Deadwood, in South Dakota, followed Sheriff Seth Bullock (Timothy Olyphant) and other members of the town.

'Deadwood' also starred Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker and Robin Weigert and in February McShane told denofgeek.com he would love to return.

He said: ''I would love to do that again, be reunited with David and Tim and everybody concerned with it. But they better make a deal sooner or later because we're all getting on a bit. It would be great to work with David Milch again, which was maybe the best experience I ever had.''

Since the show was cancelled by HBO there have been various rumours about reviving the western including talks of two feature length TV films.