Vogue Williams wants to remarry Spencer Matthews ''every year''.

The 34-year-old model and the former 'Made In Chelsea' star tied the knot in a small ceremony in 2018 before doing it all again last year with a second wedding and a huge party with all their friends, and Vogue has now said she would love to go through the wedding process every single year because it's ''so much fun''.

She said: ''I love getting married. I'd do it every year if Spencer would! It definitely made a difference not being pregnant. Afterwards we had about 50 people back to our house until 7am, which I'm sure the neighbours hated us for. But it was our first party in three years so they can't really complain too much. I was so dying after it, but it was so much fun.''

Vogue - who has 15-month-old son Theodore with Spencer - also hailed her 31-year-old spouse as her ''best pal'', and said their strong connection helps make married life a breeze.

She added: ''He's definitely my best pal. And I'm his. We actually think it's bonkers to not see your partner as your best friend. They're the person you spend most of your time with! We have so much respect for each other, but basically we just have a lot of fun together. He makes me laugh all the time. Some of the stuff he comes out with when we're at home, I'm like: 'Oh my god, if anyone heard you say that!'

''We do have our own separate lives as well, we're not always in each other's pockets. Our parents think we're the same person. I'd like to disagree, but it's probably why we get on so well.''

The beauty teased the possibility of expanding their brood further, and said that whilst they are ''pushing'' themselves to have another baby, they haven't ruled it out.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine, she said: ''Put it this way, we're not not trying. But we're not pushing ourselves either, because Theodore is still little and we're not in any major rush.''

Vogue previously said she wants to have a second baby this year.

She confessed: ''Hopefully, we'll grow our family this year.

''Your biggest achievement is how happy you are and I think that we're in a really happy place, and would just like to be this happy by this time next year.''