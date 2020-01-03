Vogue Williams' son Theodore injured his toe in a mystery accident on vacation.

The 34-year-old TV star - who has the 15-month-old tot with her husband Spencer Matthews - has been away in St. Barts with her family over the festive period, and she revealed her baby boy needed a ''procedure'' after the incident.

Alongside a blue love heart emoji, she wrote on Instagram: ''My poor little angel had an accident this morning ... He is so brave, one procedure on his toe and he will be brand new.''

She later shared an image of Theodore's bandaged foot as he recovered from his treatment.

Meanwhile, the TV personality recently used her social media profile to issue a defiant response to ''nasty'' bullies as she hit back at comments made about her bikini snaps from her beach break.

She wrote: ''Today I cried about my body, something I haven't done in quite some time because I had gotten to a point where I was happy with myself...

''What I can't stand is the hundreds of people commenting and even mailing me about the pictures that show cellulite on the back of my legs.

''I usually let this go over my head but they were so nasty that I allowed it to really get to me.''

Vogue admitted the backlash made her forget to be ''body positive'', but she added she got over the comments and was ''back to loving'' her figure.

She continued: ''For a second I forgot how body positive I am, how happy I am in general and stupidly I allowed this to upset me. I just think that commenting on anyone's body or appearance is so pointless and low.

''We are all different, none of us are flawless but that is what actually makes us flawless! Let's be kinder to each other... PS I'm back to loving my bod, cellulite and all''