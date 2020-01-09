Vogue Williams' son had to have stitches after pulling a bench onto his foot.

The model and television personality - who has 15-month-old son Theodore with her husband Spencer Matthews - had previously revealed her son had to have a ''procedure'' done on his foot but has now shared what had happened.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I know he's my child but I honestly can't handle how CUTE he is!!! Look at him ... Lots of you are asking about his toe, well Theodore loves running around and grabbing everything and the other day he pulled a bench on top of his big toe. His nail bed came out and had to be sewn back in but he is all good and his stitches come out in a week... (sic)''

Meanwhile, Vogue previously revealed her son Theodore injured his toe in a mystery accident on vacation to St. Barts over the festive period.

Alongside a blue heart emoji, she wrote: ''My poor little angel had an accident this morning ... He is so brave, one procedure on his toe and he will be brand new.''

Meanwhile, the blonde television personality recently used her profile to issue a defiant response to ''nasty'' bullies as she hit back at comments made about her bikini snaps from her beach break.

She wrote: ''Today I cried about my body, something I haven't done in quite some time because I had gotten to a point where I was happy with myself ... What I can't stand is the hundreds of people commenting and even mailing me about the pictures that show cellulite on the back of my legs. I usually let this go over my head but they were so nasty that I allowed it to really get to me.''