Vogue Williams has been suffering from anxiety during her pregnancy.

The 32-year-old model is expecting her first child, a boy, with her fiancé Spencer Matthews, and she has found her old problems have returned to the forefront, though she's trying to keep her feelings at bay by ensuring she exercises regularly.

Speaking to the new issue of Closer magazine, she said: ''I get quite bad anxiety and it's come back a bit while I've been pregnant. I don't know why I have it - it's just general life anxiety. If I knew what it was about, that would be the first step in getting rid of it. But exercise keeps that in check and makes you feel better about yourself. It's more under control now than it has been in the past.''

The blonde beauty has been experiencing more traditional pregnancy side-effects and has been happy to indulge in her cravings.

She said: ''I'm having a lot of cravings - I can't get enough of dairy. Ice cream, milk, yogurt, cheese - I want it all. Orange juice is also a big one - and, weirdly, my mum said she craved orange juice when she was pregnant with me.''

Vogue - who was previously married to Brian McFadden - may not have given birth yet but she's already thinking about the future and having a second child after she and Spencer tie the knot.

She said: ''We always wanted to have a baby before a wedding and obviously right now the baby is the priority. But I'm excited about getting married. It will probably be next year and we want a big party.

''In five years' time, I want to have had baby number two with Spencer. I want a family and I just want us to be happy, which I'm sure we will be.''