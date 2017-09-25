Vogue Williams isn't confident about her looks.

The 31-year-old Irish model - who began her career at the age of just 16 - admitted she isn't happy with her appearance and wishes she was in better shape.

Asked if she's always confident about her looks, she said: ''No! I don't think any woman is. I'm certainly not in the shape I'd want to be in right now.''

Vogue usually works out six days a week, but suffered a serious knee injury while training for gruelling winter sports show 'The Jump' earlier this year, and feels frustrated that having to exercise less led to cruel comments about her weight.

She said: ''I wasn't able to walk properly for two and a half months and I put on a stone, maybe a stone and a half. I had lots of comments on my weight, and I was like, 'Guys, give me a break, I've got a brace on my leg and I can't walk.' ''

However, the former 'Bear Grylls: Mission Survive' winner can also see the funny side of her altered shape.

She quipped: ''I had a great time putting on the weight, anyway.''

Vogue has been candid about her struggles with anxiety and finds she feels much better if she stays away from alcohol and caffeine whenever possible.

She told You magazine: ''A nutritionist gave me good advice on how what I eat and drink can affect my body's response to anxiety.

''Caffeine is a no-no and alcohol can trigger anxiety the following day. But I do enjoy socialising and having a drink with friends, so when I'm not feeling the best the next day I live on camomile tea.

''I also take magnesium twice a day and do my best to eat healthily. It all helps, if only a little.''