Vogue Williams plans to set herself a ''challenge'' in 2017.

The 30-year-old presenter is planning to maintain her healthy habits in the new year, and wants to set some fitness goals to test herself.

She said: ''I have a reasonably good balance when it comes to food.

''I actually have really bad skin and when I eat badly, it flares up so I'm going to try to get as many leafy green veggies as I can.

''I also want to train up for something, maybe a half marathon - I'm going to set myself a challenge in 2017.

Vogue feels like she's back in a good place since splitting from husband Brian McFadden last year, but when it comes to a new relationship, honesty is key for her.

She said: ''When things ended with Brian it was hard getting my drive back

''My head was all over the place but I'm in a really good place at the moment.

''I look for three things in a man, humour, kindness and honesty.

''It's about honesty mainly, because I've had things in the past that have been perfect but then dishonesty was an issue.''

The blonde beauty's ''long-term dream'' is to have a family of her own, but she insists she isn't in a hurry.

She said: ''My long-term dream is to have a family - but I'm only 30 and in no rush.

''I have been in and out of relationships for years, but I feel like I need this time to find myself and think about what I really want to get out of life.''