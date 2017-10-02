Vogue Williams has moved in with her boyfriend Spencer Matthews.

The 31-year-old radio DJ has been dating the former 'Made in Chelsea' hunk since the beginning of the year when they met on winter sports show 'The Jump' out in Austria, and things are going from strength-to-strength between them as the pair have just got a house together after spending months looking for a suitable abode.

Speaking on 'Loose Women' on Monday (02.10.17), she said: ''We moved in together last night. He arrived home at four in the morning from Greece and forced me to get up to have a glass of champagne to toast the new house. He didn't want me to move in to his house. He lives in a one-bed in Chelsea and I have a lot of clothes so that was never going to work. And I lived with two Irish boys so I think we've always wanted to have our own place so that's what we started looking at straight away.''

But the pair won't be alone as Vogue's pet pooch Winston has also moved in.

She joked: ''He's minding Winston next week so let's hope they get on well this week. Winston has moved in as well. He does get a little bit jealous if I hug Spencer in front of him but he gets over it. He's quite a chilled dog.''

And, although they just started off as friends while taking part in the Channel 4 show, Vogue knew there was something special about the 29-year-old hunk because he won over her parents almost straight away after going out for dinner with them.

Vogue - whose ex-husband is Brian McFadden - explained: ''My mum loved him. He met my mum when we were friends in Austria and she just loved him straight away.

''We when out for one dinner and he walked home linking my mum and auntie. Even my step dad, who would've been the tougher one to crack, fell in love with Spencer as well and we get on really well with one another's family.''

Spencer jumped into the limelight when he was just 21 after he signed up to the E4 reality TV show and, although he made a name for himself as a womaniser, Vogue is confident that he is a changed man because he's grown up a lot since then.

She said: ''He is very charming. I think when Spencer was on 'Made in Chelsea' he was 21. As a 21-year-old boy, he was doing what a lot of 21-year-old boys wanted to do. He didn't want to be in a serious relationship for too long. I haven't tamed him in anyway. He's 29 now so he's grown up a lot from 'Made in Chelsea'.''

And he's also helped her with her crippling anxiety.

She added: ''He's just a really positive person to be around and he's happy all the time. It just rubs off on you. I think it's good to have that presence in your life.''