Vogue Williams isn't ''obsessing'' over being pregnant.

The 34-year-old model already has 18-month-old son Theodore with husband Spencer Matthews, and Vogue has revealed she doesn't feel as anxious about her pregnancy experience this time around.

She shared: ''I guess it's because I have Theodore running around. Someone the other day said, 'Send me a picture of your bump' and I thought, 'I don't even have one' whereas last time I had an update almost every day.

''This time, it's kind of nicer because I'm not obsessing over being pregnant. It's nice to spend time with Theodore and he's constantly needing attention, so it doesn't give me that much time to think about being pregnant.''

Vogue welcomes having distractions in her life because she doesn't really enjoy being pregnant.

She told ITV's 'Lorraine': ''I wouldn't say it's my favourite thing in the world. I find it quite hard.''

During the interview, Vogue also discussed how she expects Theodore will respond to the arrival of a sibling.

She said: ''He does love little babies because my friends have had some recently and he does go over, but he loves Winston [the dog] sometimes and the odd time he'll give Winnie a dig.

''So I think we're going to have to keep a little eye on him, but I think he's going to be really excited. I don't imagine he's going to be jealous.''

The model recently revealed she's preparing for the arrival of a baby girl and Vogue admitted she's already chosen her name.

Vogue - who has been married to Spencer, 31, since 2018 - explained: ''I'm so bad at keeping secrets ... We've come to one we love, our parents love, that's the one for now. We're going to wait until she's born this time.''