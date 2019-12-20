Vogue Williams ''cried'' after cruel trolls made vile comments about her body.

The 34-year-old star shared a defiant response to the ''nasty'' bullies as she hit back at comments made about her bikini snaps from her beach break in St. Barts.

She wrote: ''Today I cried about my body, something I haven't done in quite some time because I had gotten to a point where I was happy with myself...

''What I can't stand is the hundreds of people commenting and even mailing me about the pictures that show cellulite on the back of my legs.

''I usually let this go over my head but they were so nasty that I allowed it to really get to me.''

The TV personality - who has son Theodore, 15 months, with husband Spencer Matthews - admitted the backlash made her forget to be ''body positive'', but she added she got over the comments and was ''back to loving'' her figure.

She continued: ''For a second I forgot how body positive I am, how happy I am in general and stupidly I allowed this to upset me. I just think that commenting on anyone's body or appearance is so pointless and low.

''We are all different, none of us are flawless but that is what actually makes us flawless! Let's be kinder to each other... PS I'm back to loving my bod, cellulite and all''

Vogue later took to her Instagram Stories too as she thanked her followers for their support over the abuse.

She said: ''Thank you for all your lovely comments about this post. I'm annoyed I ever let it get to me but your comments have really cheered me up. I'll be back to the beach tomorrow full of confidence.''