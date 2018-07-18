Vogue Williams has a ''pregnancy moustache.''

The 32-year-old DJ is due to give birth to her little boy, whom she's expecting with her husband Spencer Matthews, in two months' time and she has admitted she's hoping her skin pigmentation returns to normal once she's had him because her erratic pregnancy hormones have left her with a dark patch around her upper lip.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, the blonde beauty said: ''Good morning Instagrammers, I thought I would come on here and have a quick preggo chat with you because I've been getting loads of questions so I thought it would be easier to answer them all on here...

''To the girls who have morning sickness and are feeling guilty about not being able to train, don't feel guilty! I wasn't able to train until 15 weeks because I was so sick and if I was still feeling sick I wouldn't be training.

''A lot of people say that I make pregnancy look easy and that I'm flying through it. It's not easy and it's one of the hardest things I've ever done. I must have been awake eight times in the night last night, I'm really uncomfortable ... I'm not finding pregnancy as easy as everyone thinks. It is difficult and I am tired but it's also amazing so don't feel guilty if you're finding it really hard.

''Also I've been getting loads of questions about my skin. I do have pigmentation, it's really annoying. I basically look like I've got a moustache when I have no make up on because all my skin has gone dark here but supposedly it goes away when the baby is born, which I can't really imagine is going to happen. But I'm hoping I'm not going to have dark skin moustache for the rest of my life.

''One little thing about morning sickness, I got through it because I actually got a prescription off my doctor, I couldn't handle being that sick anymore.

''I think you're made to feel guilty when you get prescriptions or take anything when you're pregnant but don't, you have to feel good too.

''Also who is enjoying their giant veiny boobs with the biggest nipples they've ever seen in their lives? Yep, being pregnant is really quite stunning!''

And, although they haven't got long left until they meet their little one, Vogue and Spencer are so ''excited'' because they've always wanted children.

Spencer said recently: ''''The baby is due in early September. I'm extremely excited, I've always loved kids so I can't wait. Everything so far seems to be going smoothly ... We've known we're having a boy for so long that obviously we've thought of names and we do have a few favourites.

''I just don't know how much Vogue would be happy with me revealing them! I don't think it has to be a secret that my brother passed away and so did her father and we would like to incorporate their names in our child's name in some way and we have a few front runners. We're not 100 per cent yet though.''