Vogue Williams has had the ''best year'' of her life.

The Irish model - who was previously married to Brian McFadden - got engaged to Spencer Matthews in January, announced her pregnancy in March, tied the knot in June then welcomed baby Theodore into the world in September and she doesn't think things could have been any better.

She gushed: ''This will always be the best year of my life.''

Spencer agreed: ''Yes, we can't top this one.''

The couple met on 'The Jump' in January 2017 and think it's ''kind of crazy'' how much life has changed in such a short space of time.

Vogue told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''It's kind of crazy that we've only been together a couple of years but it felt different with the two of us.

''From the second we met, we were the best of pals and it just gets better and better.

''Everyone says around 18 months is when the honeymoon phases out, but that's not the case for us.''

But 2019 could be even better for the couple because the 33-year-old beauty revealed she and her 30-year-old spouse are talking about having another child.

She said of their plans for the coming year: ''We'll definitely think about trying for another baby. I want a big family.''

Spencer added: ''Lots of little Theodores. We'll name them all Theodore - Theodore one to four.

''I'm actually trying to convince Vogue that we should start trying again at the end of the year.''

But Vogue isn't quite as keen as the former 'Made in Chelsea' star.

She gushed: ''This year? Forget about it! I want to enjoy Theodore for a while.''