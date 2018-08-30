Vogue Williams feels ''so lucky'' she was able to train throughout her pregnancy.

The 32-year-old DJ is due to welcome her first child - a baby boy - into the world with her husband Spencer Matthews ''any day now'' and has admitted she's so pleased she was able to continue working out right up until the end, despite suffering with sickness in the first trimester, because she feels ''super strong'' now.

Taking to Instagram, the blonde beauty uploaded a short video of her doing body barre alongside the caption: ''Living my best @paolasbodybarre life! Due date is any day now... I'm so lucky I've been able to train through my pregnancy. I know a lot of you suffer from really bad sickness so it's ok not to train too. I think it's important to listen to your body and I find training has really helped me. I feel super strong and BEYOND excited for our little boy to arrive...countdown is on! (sic)''

Despite the bundles of energy she appears to have while working out, Vogue has admitted she has to take a nap ''every day'' because the tiredness is too much.

She explained recently: ''I'm totally ready for it. Physically I'm feeling really good.

''I've been so lucky with my pregnancy. I had quite bad morning sickness and heartburn but, for the most part, I've been okay. I'm still able to work, but I have to nap every day. I'm so excited, I just want the birth to happen.''

And Vogue can't wait to see what kind of father Spencer - who she met while they were both competing on 'The Jump' in 2017 - will be like because he loves kids.

Asked what kind of father the former 'Made in Chelsea' star - who gained a reputation for being a womaniser on screen - will be, Vogue said: ''He's going to be a hands-on dad. He's so excited. He just has a thing with children - they love him and he loves hanging around with them. He's going to be a really great dad.''