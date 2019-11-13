Vogue Williams is excited to have another mother in her friendship group after it was announced Millie Mackintosh is expecting her first child.

The 'Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too' star - who has 13-month-old son Theodore Frederick Michael with her husband Spencer Matthews - is so excited for her friend and her husband Hugo Taylor after they confirmed they are to become parents.

Speaking to the MailOnline, she said: ''I've known for quite a while - I was so excited. I am delighted for her and Hugo, they're going to be really, really incredible parents. They've always been really good with Theodore. It's always good to have another pal in the group that's having a baby, she's going to be another mum friend for me! I was just willing her to have a baby and now my dreams have come true!''

Millie announced she was pregnant earlier this week.

She said: ''Hearing her heartbeat for the first time with Hugo by my side was one of the most amazing moments of my life so far. I feel very lucky. I can't wait to feel that bond and for her to sleep on my chest and breathe in that baby smell.''

And, although she was ecstatic to learn she was pregnant, the former 'Made in Chelsea' star was delighted when she found out she was having a daughter.

She explained: ''She's got long legs - Hugo thinks she's going to be really tall like him. I'm so excited it's a girl. I would've been delighted with either, but when I found out we were having a girl, I suddenly realised this is what I really wanted.''

And the brunette beauty is already trying to get some practice in as she recently babysat Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' 13-month-old son Theodore.

Millie said: ''Vogue has been great. Theodore is so sweet. It was hard when he cried and we were so relieved when he settled down to sleep. Maybe we need to do more babysitting practice, but everyone says it's different when it's your own.''