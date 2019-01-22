Vogue Williams thought her husband Spencer Matthews was a ''k**b'' when they first met.

The 33-year-old model met the 'Made In Chelsea' star whilst the pair both competed on UK winter sports show 'The Jump' in early 2017, and although Vogue was forced to pull out of the show after just one episode due to injury, Spencer went on to win the competition.

But their first meeting wasn't love at first sight for the pair, as Vogue - who has four-month-old son Theodore with Spencer - admits she didn't think he was a nice guy when they first met.

Speaking on Monday's (21.01.19) episode of their new reality show 'Spencer, Vogue and Baby, Too', the blonde beauty told her husband: ''I thought you were a k**b when I first met you.''

Vogue also joked that Spencer was marrying a divorcée, as the model was previously married to Westlife singer Brian McFadden, 38, for three years before they split in 2015.

The 30-year-old reality star didn't take the confession to heart though, as he said he was just happy she'd managed to see the good in him eventually.

He replied: ''That's OK, I forgive your past mistakes.''

Meanwhile, Vogue recently revealed it didn't take long for her to fall in love with Spencer, as she says they became best friends quickly.

She said: ''It's kind of crazy that we've only been together a couple of years but it felt different with the two of us.

''From the second we met, we were the best of pals and it just gets better and better.

''Everyone says around 18 months is when the honeymoon phases out, but that's not the case for us.''