Vogue Williams hope people don't think she's ''jumped on a bandwagon'' with her fake tan line.

The 34-year-old model-and-DJ admitted her fame can be a ''hindrance'' when it comes to Bare by Vogue because it's harder to convince people she ''loves and believes'' in her product as they don't understand her ''motives'' for moving into the beauty business.

She said: ''The only hindrance about being well-known and going into a venture like this is that people question your motives.

''I don't want people to think I've jumped on a bandwagon for the sake of a page-entry, the range is something I love and believe in.

''I try to be super honest with everything that I do, and I'm incredibly proud of Bare by Vogue.''

Vogue - who has 17-month-old son Theodore with husband Spencer Matthews - was originally set to sign a deal to promote another fake tan firm before it was suggested she launched her own products.

She told Grazia magazine: ''I was due to be the face of another tanning brand (luckily I hadn't signed a contract) when my now-business partner approached me with the idea of launching one.

''We went back and forth with different formulations until it was absolutely perfect.''

Vogue has learned a lot about the fake tan business since launching her brand.

She said: ''If I could have given myself one piece of advice at the beginning of this venture it would have been to have more patience.

''Arriving at the perfect tan formulation, for example, takes so much time. Big changes to a formula would take 40 weeks.

''The feeling when you arrive at the perfect product, though, is absolutely amazing. I'm so proud of this, and I never thought I'd feel like that. I just have so much focus on it. As a brand and an idea it's constantly evolving, it's so exciting.''