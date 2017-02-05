Vogue Williams ''can't wait'' to have children.

The 31-year-old model - who was previously married to Brian McFadden - is feeling very broody, and while getting married again isn't on her list of priorities, starting a family of her own is, though she won't rush into anything until the time is right.

She said: ''I don't think I'd get married again. I'd not on the top of my list any more.

''I'd love to have a baby before I marry again. Especially now I have a niece. She makes me broody.

''I am dying to have kids - I can't wait. But it will happen when it happens - when the time is right.''

And the Irish beauty is hoping to find love again with an English guy.

She told Closer magazine: ''I've been dating but nothing serious yet.

''I'm so busy - I'm not avoiding it.

''I'm super happy being on my own but if someone came into my life I'd be happy with that too.

''I'm done with Irish men. I'm in for an English guy. I like the English charm.''

Vogue - who is currently training for winter sports contest 'The Jump' - was most recently romantically linked with actor Laurence Fox and she admitted they are still very close.

She said of the romance rumours: ''I never confirmed or denied that one.

''I've kept talking to him while I'm in Austria. He's a really good pal.''

The 31-year-old star has had a tough year battling anxiety but feels she's got her condition under control now.

She said: ''Last year was a tough time with my anxiety - it was the worst it's ever been.

''I went to see a therapist and started taking beta blockers for a while just to make it easier because I wasn't sleeping properly last summer.

''now, although I still get anxious days, it's nothing major. I feel really, really good.''