Vogue Williams says Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, welcoming baby Archie into the world has made her ''broody'' for a second tot.

The 33-year-old beauty already has son Theodore, six months, with her husband Spencer Matthews - whose brother James is married to Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge - and has said that since the arrival of royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor earlier this month, she's started to want another baby of her own.

She said: ''I love the fact that the royal baby has arrived. Who doesn't love a royal baby? It's made me broody to have more.''

And Vogue says she's learned a lot of valuable lessons since giving birth to Theodore, as she regrets going back to work so soon, and thinks there were too many people coming to visit the tot at once.

She added: ''At the start it is very overwhelming with so many coming to see the baby. Next time I will probably do things a little differently. I would take four months off and I wouldn't just have everybody coming in because it was like a revolving door. Lessons learned for next time, though they might not be as interested in the next baby.''

The blonde beauty met former 'Made In Chelsea' star Spencer when they both competed on Channel 4 show 'The Jump' in 2017 - which he went on to win - and says that although they were party animals when they first met, they've calmed down now they have a family.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, she said: ''We don't really go out much during the week with friends because we are so busy with work and our family. That is all that there is time for at the moment. We used to go out two or three times a week to restaurants and we'd have a big night out at the weekend. Now Spencer certainly isn't interested in it any more because he doesn't drink.''