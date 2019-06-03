Vogue Williams has blasted Khloe Kardashian for promoting diet shakes.

The 33-year-old model and DJ was horrified when she saw that the reality TV star promoting the weight-loss supplements on social media, calling it ''dumb and dangerous''.

She said: ''I saw Khloe Kardashian pushing a flat tummy shake but those shakes have got laxatives. I hate all that sh*t. It's dumb and dangerous.''

Vogue also revealed that she doesn't believe in dieting.

The star welcomed her first child Theodore, with husband Spencer Matthews, 30, eight months ago and although it didn't take her long to get back in shape, Vogue insists it was exercise rather than a fad diet that helped her.

She told Fabulous magazine: ''I don't believe in dieting. I did a juice diet years ago and that made me sick. If you want to try to tone up or lose weight, the only way to do it is to up your exercise and start eating a little more healthily.''

Meanwhile, Vogue is not the only star to blast Khloe for promoting weight loss and detox products. Jameela Jamil has become a champion of body positivity in recent months as she's been taking to social media to call out the star for pushing the products.

Commenting on Khloe's post in April, Jameela said: ''If you're too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product ... And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren't healthy.

''Side effects such as: Possible Flat Tummy Tea side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration ... Then I guess I have to.

''It's incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance, that's the media's fault. But now please don't put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt. You're a smart woman. Be smarter than this. (sic)''