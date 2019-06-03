Vogue Williams was branded a ''disgrace'' for exercising while pregnant.

The 33-year-old star and her husband Spencer Matthews, 30, welcomed son Theodore eight months ago and Vogue has revealed that she was targeted by trolls because she continued working out throughout the pregnancy.

Vogue told the July issue of Women's Health UK: ''I used to get comments off people saying, 'I think it's a disgrace, you need to be relaxing, you're pregnant, you need to take the next 10 months off!'

''But that doesn't suit me or my lifestyle or the way I feel about myself. I didn't have to get back into shape. Who am I getting back into shape for? Don't waste your pity.''

Vogue previously explained that she didn't put on much weight during pregnancy as she exercised throughout and she even planned a spin class for the day she gave birth.

Speaking to The Sun On Sunday's Fabulous magazine, she said: ''Loads of new mums have asked me how I lost the baby weight but I didn't put that much on when I was pregnant.

''I trained every single day, from seven weeks into my pregnancy. I wanted to do some spinning on the day I gave birth but I had to be induced at 6am so the doctors wouldn't let me.

''I'm lucky. I have worked out all my life, so my body has great muscle memory. But for other women it can be much more difficult, and I think we all need to be much nicer to ourselves.''

But she admitted that it took her some time to get back to exercising after Theodore's birth.

She said: ''I tried to resume training about five weeks after I gave birth and I just couldn't do it at first. My body wasn't ready.

''But I was able to start doing light exercises about two weeks after that. It didn't take too long to get back in shape.

''For other mothers it might take longer. There is always time to get your figure back. We don't need to be back to our best within six months or a year.''