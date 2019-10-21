Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' second wedding was a ''party for friends''.

The television personalities tied the knot for the first time when she was seven months pregnant and they have now revealed their second set of nuptials was more of a celebration for their friends and extended family.

Vogue said: ''We got married when I was seven months pregnant up in Scotland. There was only space for really close family. I couldn't even invite all my aunts and uncles.''

Whilst Spencer added on ITV's Lorraine: ''I don't think it's fair to say we got married again. It was a party for our friends.''

Vogue and Spencer originally tied the knot in Glen Affric, Scotland, attended by immediate family and a small number of friends and later had a much larger celebration at Westminster Boating Base, London.

Spencer was forced to go without a ring for his second wedding ceremony after his young son hid the jewellery.

He admitted: ''Theodore got hold of it and hid it in a boot, so I didn't have it for the wedding. I wasn't too worried - I'd left it on my bedside, so I knew a little monster must have tampered with it.''

Spencer - who found the ring a few days later - also designed Vogue's new wedding band, having previously created her engagement and original wedding jewellery, and though the Irish model was delighted with it, she has requested some changes.

Spencer said: ''I gave Vogue a couple of options and we thought it would be cool to go for a big cocktail ring.

''But now I gather Vogue would quite like to swap the centre stone for a large emerald.''

Vogue added in the interview: ''I've had my eye on a ring like this for ages and every birthday or Christmas I've kind of hoped to see it in my stocking - but it never arrived. So I was just delighted.''