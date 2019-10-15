Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews didn't invite family to their second wedding.

The 34-year-old model and DJ and her 31-year-old reality TV star husband tied the knot for the second time at Westminster Boating Base last month but the pair decided not to include their families in the celebrations because they just wanted a big party for their friends.

Vogue told New magazine: ''It was more like the second day of the wedding, we wanted it to be a big party because we didn't have any of our friends at the first wedding -family weren't invited.

''We only had 20 family members [at the first wedding] and it was the best day ever, it was perfect but our friends didn't think it was.''

The couple originally married in an intimate low-key ceremony in summer 2018 while Vogue was pregnant with their son Theodore but they were delighted to have the tot play a central role this time around in a ceremony officiated by the groom's 'Made in Chelsea' pal Jamie Laing..

Vogue previously said: ''He only made a fleeting appearance. He was supposed to be a page boy and walk up the aisle on his walker but he didn't manage it so I carried him up the aisle, and it was actually nicer like that.''

Spencer added: ''It was so great for him to be a part of his mummy and daddy getting hitched, and we will be able to show him the photos when he gets older.''