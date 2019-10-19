Vogue Williams and Millie Mackintosh have made a pact to get pregnant together.

The 34-year-old DJ - who already has 13-month-old son Theodore with her husband Spencer Matthews - is desperate to have a ''mum friend'' and is hoping that the former 'Made in Chelsea' star will fall pregnant with her and Hugo Taylor's first child at the same time.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, Vogue said: ''We've got a pact, me and Millie. It's nice she wants to do it. I want another mum friend. I'm going to push her to go quicker.''

And Spencer, 31, thinks moving Vogue and Millie in together will speed up the process.

The hunk - who has been friends with Millie and Hugo since before 'MiC' - explained: ''Me and Hugo are thinking about moving Vogue and Millie into the same space - doesn't that help?''

And Vogue is hoping having another child will make her and Spencer even stronger as they already felt a huge shift when they had Theodore and got married last year.

She explained: ''We were a strong couple to begin with but having a baby and getting married has made it better.''

Spencer added: ''It makes me love her more.''

It's not just their relationship that has changed for the better as Spencer has become even more career focused and ''driven'' since becoming a father last year.

The former womaniser - who has been teetotal for two years - said: ''Meeting the correct woman certainly helps. Everything has worked out well.

''A social life is the last thing on my agenda, I don't care. Since sobriety, I've become extremely work-focused and driven. I'm full to the brim.''