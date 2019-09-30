Spencer Matthews was forced to go without a ring for his second wedding ceremony after his young son hid the jewellery.

The 31-year-old star had created his own band for the celebration - which took place earlier this month at Westminster Boating Base - but when it came to exchanging vows with Vogue Williams again, he was missing one important detail after 12-month-old Theodore ''tampered'' with the jewellery.

Spencer admitted: ''Theodore got hold of it and hid it in a boot, so I didn't have it for the wedding. I wasn't too worried - I'd left it on my bedside, so I knew a little monster must have tampered with it.''

Spencer - who found the ring a few days later - also designed Vogue's new wedding band, having previously created her engagement and original wedding jewellery, and though the Irish model was delighted with it, she has requested some changes.

Spencer said: ''I gave Vogue a couple of options and we thought it would be cool to go for a big cocktail ring.

''But now I gather Vogue would quite like to swap the centre stone for a large emerald.''

Vogue added in an interview with Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I've had my eye on a ring like this for ages and every birthday or Christmas I've kind of hoped to see it in my stocking - but it never arrived. So I was just delighted.''

The couple originally married in an intimate low-key ceremony in summer 2018 while Vogue, 33, was pregnant but they were delighted to have Theodore play a central role this time around in a ceremony officiated by the groom's 'Made in Chelsea' pal Jamie Laing..

Vogue said: ''He only made a fleeting appearance. He was supposed to be a page boy and walk up the aisle on his walker but he didn't manage it so I carried him up the aisle, and it was actually nicer like that.''

Spencer added: ''It was so great for him to be a part of his mummy and daddy getting hitched, and we will be able to show him the photos when he gets older.''