Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have a ''deal'' that he deals with their son's night wakings.

The 33-year-old model is grateful that she gets to spend time with eight-month-old Theodore in the morning and hopes her 30-year-old husband doesn't start rising earlier because she's worried he'll want to ''swap'' duties as the tot is so ''cute'' at breakfast time.

She said: ''Theodore's pretty good now, unless he's teething or something, but Spenny and I have a deal; he does the nights because it doesn't bother him, and I get up in the morning.

''I love the breakfast routine. Theodore's so cute when he wakes up that I don't want Spencer to see how amazing he is because he might want to swap.''

The couple enlisted the help of an expert to help Theodore learn to sleep through the night and will always be grateful for the ''gift'' she gave their family.

Vogue told HELLO! magazine: ''We got a really good sleep trainer for him - an Irish girl called Lucy Wolfe - because he went through sleep regression.

''I got 90 minutes one night.

''She tweaked Theodore's routine slightly and literally within two days, he slept through.

''She's written a book and it's like giving the gift of sleep to new parents.''

But the reality star - who was previously married to Brian McFadden - admitted she still doesn't get as much sleep as she probably should because she likes to take time to unwind once her son has gone to bed.

She said: ''I get a decent amount [of sleep].

''I should probably go to bed earlier but when Theodore goes down, that's my chance to have a bath and relax.''