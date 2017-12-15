Dame Vivienne Westwood is set to get a film based on her life.

The film distributor Dogwoof are working on a new feature-length movie titled 'Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist', which will be based on the 76-year-old fashion designer.

And, according to WWD, the movie will explore the mogul's activism, as well as her career and artistry over the years.

The film will include interviews with Vivienne's son Joseph Corré, as well as other members of her family, friends, and colleagues or models she has worked with throughout her career.

Director Lorna Tucker is behind the project, as she has previously worked on short films for Vivienne, as well as for other major fashion houses including Alexander McQueen and Nike.

And Lorna is reportedly set to insert new observational footage with archive clips to help give an insight into Vivienne's career as well as her relationship with the late Malcolm McLaren.

'Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist' is set to hit the big screens across UK and Ireland on March 23, 208.

But in the meantime the documentary is set to compete in the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, which will take place next month on January 20 as part of the World Cinema Documentary Competition.

Vivienne has certainly made her mark in the fashion industry to the point Georgia May Jagger, who as hinted she is the mogul's biggest fan and loyal customer, has banned herself from shopping in the star's store because she buys ''too much''.

Speaking previously, the 25-year-old model - who is the daughter of The Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger and his former partner Jerry Hall - said: ''I like Vivienne Westwood but I'm not allowed in there any more because I buy too much''.